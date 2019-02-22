One arrested for killing, dumping man’s body in Pune’s Kothrud garbage dump

The Pune police have arrested a man on Thursday for the murder of a 50-year-old man whose semi-decomposed body was found in Kothrud garbage dump on February 15.

According to AM Kharat, sub-inspector at Kothrud police station, the arrested man, identified as Jairam Sitaram Parmar, 30, is a resident of Kishkindanagar. A local court remanded Parmar to eight days in police custody. The deceased was identified as Subhash Govind Jori, 50, also a resident of Kishkandanagar.

“The body was decomposed beyond recognition, but we found a missing complaint matching the basic description. We found a necklace and a wristband at the spot and the complainants said that it matches with the jewellery that the missing person was wearing. Parmar committed the crime after coming to know that Jori knew about his affair with the latter’s daughter-in-law,” said Kharat.

According to Kharat, the arrested man called Jori at 5:30 pm on February 6 to accompany him on a two-wheeler to do some gardening work. Parmar took Jori near an open ground in Paud road, Kothrud, killed him and abandoned the body at the garbage dump. Later, the police was informed and the body was taken to Sassoon General Hospital for a post-mortem. The doctors told the police that the cause of death was strangulation.

Jori’s death, recorded earlier as an accidental death report at Kothrud police station, was registered under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence).

