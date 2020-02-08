One arrested for misbehaving with Marathi actor

pune

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 21:31 IST

A man has been arrested by the Pune rural police on Saturday for misbehaving with a Marathi actor during an event in Ranjangaon.

The man, identified as Ajay Ashok Kalyankar, 23, a resident of Parvati Darshan in Haveli area of Pune, was arrested from Swargate at 3am on Saturday.

The arrest was made by a team led by assistant police inspector Praful Kadam of Ranjangaon police station, according to a statement issued by the Pune rural police.

The 33-year-old actor had filed a police complaint against three unknown persons for touching her inappropriately at an event organised in Ranjangaon, Pune, on February 5.

According to the complainant, she was invited to perform two dances at a politician’s birthday. After her first performance, the music system installed at the venue suffered a malfunction. The complainant was waiting backstage along with Kalyankar who was incharge of repairing the system. That is when the man allegedly touched her in an inappropriate manner.

As she protested and raised an alarm, the organiser of the event did not intervene, but approached her and stood close enough to her to make her uncomfortable, said the complainant.

The complainant also alleged that the organiser’s wife called up her mother, who suffers from a heart ailment, and threatened her that they will “hit and kill her” (the complainant) if she raised an alarm.

The actor lodged a complaint with the Sakinaka police station in Mumbai. The case was then transferred to Ranjangaon police station in Pune rural police jurisdiction.

A case under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to outrage a woman’s modesty), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered in the matter.