One month later, rehab plan announced for Tiware flood victims

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 16:42 IST

One month after the breaching of Tiware dam, which killed 22 persons and destroyed many houses in Chiplun taluka of Ratnagiri district, the government has announced a rehabilitation plan for the affected families.

The plan includes construction of 46 houses in Alore village, Ratnagiri, district collector Sunil Chavan, said on Thursday. “The district administration is working on the rehabilitation plan on the lines of rehabilitation of Malin village in Pune district. A total of 46 houses of 400-450 sqft will be built in Alore village,” said Chavan.

In July 2014, at least 150 people were killed when village Malin in Pune’s Ambegaon taluka was submerged in a landslide.

Chavan said once the plan is finalised, it will be handed over to the irrigation department and the Siddhivinayak temple trust in Mumbai, which has taken up the responsibility of rehabilitating the villagers.

Following a panchanama (audit), the district administration has estimated that property worth ₹6 crore was lost in this tragedy. The houses of five families were completely swept away in the floods.

At least 16 houses were washed away and many damaged in the Tiware dam breach on the night of July 2 in Chiplun taluka of Ratnagiri district. While 22 persons were washed away in the floods, 21 dead bodies were recovered and one minor girl was reported missing.

Compensation of ₹4 lakh from the state government and ₹2 lakh from the central government was announced for the next of kin of the 19 deceased.

Following the dam breach, the state government appointed a special investigation team to probe into the incident under the chairmanship of A Surve, secretary, water resource department.

First Published: Aug 07, 2019 16:42 IST