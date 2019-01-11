One month teacher induction programme : government

The ministry of human resource development (HRD) along with the University Grants Commission (UGC) is all set to roll out a one month teacher induction programme in the coming academic year where teachers will be provided an extensive training before they assume their official duties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at various occasions during his election campaign in 2014 had promoted the idea of training for teachers in the country.

Based on Modi’s vision and in continuation of the poll promise made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2014, the HRD ministry along with UGC will commence the teacher induction programme in the coming academic year, said Bhushan Patwardhan, vice-chairman, UGC.

“The teacher induction programme will specifically provide a vast training to all the teachers who will then be assigned their respective duties in the colleges and universities across the country. In the first of its kind of initiative, we basically aim to develop the teacher as a valuable educator promoting him/her to emerge as a resourceful person teaching in various educational institutions,” said Patwardhan.

According to Patwardhan, the HRD is in the last stages of finalising the mechanism of implementing the programme on a pan India basis.

He said, “The training for teachers will be offered at the HRD centres of UGC and national resource centres identified by the ministry. While initially it will be implemented at a central level, gradually it will be percolated to the state level as well.”

Also, we will be taking assistance from The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) and Azim Premji University in providing training for the teachers, added Patwardhan.

This is one of the reforms taken by the HRD which has the potential to completely transform the education system in the country at the same time upgrading the quality of education provided to millions of students in India, he said.

First Published: Jan 11, 2019 15:37 IST