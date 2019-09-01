Open school board extends exam deadline till Sept 15 due to poor response 

pune

Sep 01, 2019

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) extended the deadline for open school board examination till September 15, as it did not receive a good response. The earlier deadline was August 31.

The first open school board examination was held from July 22 to August 3 and only 147 students appeared for it.

However, for the October-November exams, the board has received 200 applications, out of which 153 applications were eligible. In order to help the students prepare for the exam, MSBHSE has also set up several study centres across the state and also provided study material.

“The open school board was started for those students who were unable to appear for the normal exams. It also gives a chance to students who wish to make a career in sports or culture. Those who want to appear for Class 5 and Class 8 exams can apply online till September 15. School drop-outs , adult workers and housewives will be benefited from this,” said Ashok Bhosale, open school board secretary

“After applying online, students then have to go to the allotted school, pay the fees and submit their documents. After September 21, schools will have to submit the list of students to the divisional office. The exams will be held in October – November,” added Bhosale.

Rules for application

Age criteria: Minimum 10 years for Class 5 and 13 years for Class 8

Exams will be held twice a year – March-April and October-November

Student registration is valid till five years and the student will have nine chances to appear for the exam

Subject choices

Class 5: 3 languages, Environment, Math

Class 8: 3 languages, Social Science, Science, Math, Skill Development

Sep 01, 2019