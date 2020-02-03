Overall prevalence of human papilloma virus in women is 7 per cent in Pune district, states independent study

pune

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 20:24 IST

Cervical cancer is the second most prevalent cancer in the country, but also the most preventable one as the cause of the cancer is a virus which could be detected and treated with better immunity, according to the national health portal of India.

However, despite modern facilities and screening tests available, an independent study conducted in the Pune district found that among the 3,000 women who were screened for Human Papilloma Virus or HPV, at least 7 per cent have overall prevalence for cervical cancer.

The study has been conducted by a city-based molecular genetic company, Genepath and NGO, Prayas Health Group.

At least 3,175 women were screened across Pune district from July 2019 to January 2020 and found that at least 7% of them tested positive for cervical cancer, states the report.

Most of them did not undergo a single test for pap smear even once in their life time, the report added. Doctors state that close to 100% women contract HPV once they are sexually active, but close to 99 per cent of them fight the virus with their immunity. It is only those with poor immunity or with repeated infection who contract the prolonged HPV, which when neglected, turns cancerous, the study added.

The study aims to screen atleast 10,000 women using genetic diagnosis which is far more advanced than the pap smear, but is also costlier. Out of the women screened, 189 tested positive for high risk of developing cervical cancer. The study indicates that the overall prevalence of HPV in women is 7per cent. The age group of females that were screened was 25 to 70 years, though cervical cancer risk is higher in the age group of 30 to 50 years.

Dr Shona Nag, a leading oncologist from the city, said, “Pap smear tests need manpower as it is dependent on well-trained technicians and operators who are well trained and can read the pap smear slide. Although, it is preventable most women who get cervical cancer and those who had HPV, neglected it for years and did not get a pap smear conducted even once in their lifetime.”

While pap smear tests are still believed to be the gold standard for early screening for cervical cancer or presence of HPV, genetic diagnosis is the latest technological advancement. Dr Amol Naikwadi, joint MD from Indus healthcare, which is also into genetic diagnosis, said, “Although genetic diagnosis is more accurate and advanced, pap smear is still the gold standard for HPV presence test. The DNA testing of the cervix fluid can be more accurate for presence of HPV, however, it is also costlier, so in a country like India, the cost can become an important hurdle.”

Dr Nikhil Phadke, founder and chief scientist officer, GenePath, said, “We strongly believe that by making the molecular diagnostics-based HPV screening affordable and accessible to patients in rural and urban India, together with a clear follow-up plan for the positive cases, we can make a meaningful impact on mortality rates, to the patient’s family and to the economy.”

The women who test positive are being followed-up by the team of Prayas Health Group keeping in mind the World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines.

Furthermore, HPV is the leading cause of cervical, anal, vaginal, vulvar and some oropharyngeal cancers in both men and women. One woman gets killed every 8 minutes due to cervical cancer in India, as per information from country’s leading cancer institute, Tata Memorial Hospital.

The National Health Portal of India states that almost all cases of cervical cancer are caused by HPV that can be passed on through sexual contact with a man or a woman. In addition, low immunity, high parity, excessive tobacco use, imbalanced diet, consumption of red meat and alcohol, sexually transmitted infections, stress, obesity, and physical inactivity increases the risk of the condition.