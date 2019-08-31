Owner steals truck from revenue dept officials custody; held

pune

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 19:59 IST

The crime branch II of Pune police have arrested the owner of a sand truck, who stole the vehicle from the custody of revenue department officials. The truck was seized during an anti-sand mafia operation by the revenue department officials on October 10, 2018.

The accused stole the seized vehicle, the same day.

The accused has been identified as Shekhar Vitthal Khaire (25), a resident of Hingane Berdi in Daund. Khaire had been absconding since the past ten months.

A case was registered under Sections 379, 74 of the Indian penal code (IPC) at Hadapsar police station.

The arrest was made by police inspector Anjum Bagwan and his team under the guidance of additional commissioner (crime) Ashok Morale and deputy commissioner of police (DCP crime) Bacchan Singh on August 28.

First Published: Aug 31, 2019 19:59 IST