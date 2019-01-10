Panel will look into manpower demand says CM at Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissionerate inauguration

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said that the demand of additional manpower and vehicle support for Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissionerate is being looked into.

The chief minister was speaking after inaugurating the Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissionerate. According to CM, a committee has already been formed to look into the demands of new police commissionerate. The director general of police will be monitoring the work of the committee.

“The committee has already held its first meeting and reviewed the demands,” he said. RK Padmanabhan, Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner, had told HT that his force has a strength of 2,000 personnel although the requirement is of 7,000.

Meanwhile, after inaugurating the Bharosa Cell Sankul at Pune Police Commissionerate on Wednesday, the chief minister said that besides enforcing laws, preventing crimes and responding to emergencies, it is the also the responsibility of police department to resolve issues faced by citizens and provide support services that may sometimes require overlooking technicalities in the larger interest of helping residents.

Fadnavis said, “The role of police is not only to nab criminals, but an agency that upholds social responsibility.”

“Bharosa cell is one of reforms taken by the department to help the residents. K Venkatesham, Pune police commissioner, had implemented this initiative in Nagpur too and it is proving to be very useful in solving family disputes. The Pune cell will prove to be equally helpful.”

The CM also reiterated the state government’s commitment to help the police department by issuing home loans up to Rs 20 lakh.

“So far, the state government has received 975 cases from the Pune police department seeking home loans,” said Fadnavis, adding that the government is taking steps to issue loans at the earliest.

First Published: Jan 10, 2019 15:36 IST