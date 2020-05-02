Patients with deteriorating health condition to be tested for Covid-19: Pune dist administration

pune

Updated: May 02, 2020 21:41 IST

The district administration on Saturday decided that every patient who reports sudden degradation in health will have to be tested for the Sars-Cov-2 virus which causes the Covid-19 (coronavirus) infection, according to officials.

The decision was taken after an 80-year-old Covid-19 (coronavirus) positive woman died at Sassoon hospital on April 29 while a private hospital was treating her for renal failure as she did not show any symptoms related to Covid-19.

The woman, a resident of Kavadi Malwad at Hadapsar, was suffering from bilateral pneumonia and obstructive uropathy since April 26 and was referred by a private hospital and was admitted to Sassoon hospital on April 29 and died due to Covid-19 on April 30, at 11.45 am. The swab report came on Friday early morning which tested Covid-19 positive, said officials.

Ayush Prasad, CEO, Pune Zilla Parishad, said, “After this case, it has come to light that any spike in the comorbidity condition of the person may be linked to Covid-19 infection. People with lifestyle diseases like diabetes, hypertension, high blood pressure or dialysis who have to take medicines regularly and report any degrading health condition to the civic body as we will need to keep a track of it too.”

“For example, people who have diabetes may not respond well to their regular medicines or report a sudden spike in blood sugar level which could be a likely indication of them being infected with the Covid-19 infection.

“The 80-year-old had no history of travelling to an infected area and was not the first contact of any index case,” he said.

“We have instructed tracking of co-morbid symptoms along with Covid-19 symptoms from all private hospitals. Any doctor or private hospital can either report any such patient who shows unusual health conditions to us on idsp.mkcl.org or call us on 1800 233 4130 to inform us,” said Prasad.

Prasad also added that every private hospital has been allocated one Multi Purpose Worker (MPW) to keep a track of every such patient. “If such patients are reported, the line of treatment can be decided because then we will focus on the infection rather then the comorbid condition,” said Prasad.

A government official on condition of anonymity said, “Twenty-two people who may have come in contact with the deceased woman have been contact-traced and their results are awaited.”