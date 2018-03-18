Pavement dweller killed in Pune’s Koregaon Park

The city police are on a lookout for a 35-year-old man on suspicion of murder of a pavement-dweller in Koregaon Park area in the early hours of Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Sonu Ramtej Kushwaha, who lived near a temple, adjoining the Sadhu Vaswani bridge and Queens Garden. Kashwaha is a native of Etawah in Tulshiadda region of Uttar Pradesh. He had been living near the Sai temple and the office of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Research and Training Institute (BARTI) in the area, according to the police. His body was sent to Sassoon General Hospital for post-mortem.

The incident came to light on Sunday morning when a car driver came across the body. The complaint in the matter was filed by the driver, Shekhar Kailas Kasbe, 34, also a resident of the area near the bridge. The place is home to around 30-40 families, according to Kasbe's complaint.

Around 15 days ago, Kushwaha had gotten into a verbal fight with a man believed to be around 35 years of age. The said man used to abuse and intimidate the beggars who gathered every morning around 9 to collect food distributed by Sadhu Vaswani Mission. The deceased man had been living in the area for the past 3-4 months and used to beg to make ends meet. Around 15 days ago, Kushwaha had intervened the bullying and asked the man to stop the behaviour, according to the police. The two had gotten into a fight, according to the complainant.

A case under Section 302 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the 35-year-old, according to the police. The case will be investigated by assistant police inspector (API) Naik of Koregaon Park police station.

"The case will be investigated by API Naik but she is not available today as she is on a day's leave," said police sub inspector (PSI) Arun Gaud of Koregaon Park police station. Therefore, no arrested were made in the case on Sunday.