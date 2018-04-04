PCMC near Pune gets Rs.27 crore for Smart City work

The Centre sanctioned Rs.27 crore to the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Smart City project to commence the tendering process of area-based development.

The Smart City project is being implemented by the Pimpri Chinchwad Smart City Limited (PCSCL) board which is a special purpose vehicle (SPV) of equal joint venture between PCMC and the government of Maharashtra.

The PCSCL will receive Rs 27 crore as a first instalment to commence the tendering process of area-based development. Of the total amount, Rs 18 crore was sanctioned by the central government and Rs.9 crore was sanctioned by the state government as a first instalment. A total of Rs 1,000 crore will be sanctioned in three different instalments over five years.

Speaking about the project, PCSCL chief executive officer Shravan Hardikar said, “Development work have been finalised and three meetings have been held in this regard. The projects will be implemented in Pimple Saudagar-Pimple Gurav and Wakad areas, while the same will be replicated across Pimpri-Chinchwad.”

Joint chief executive officer, Pimpri-Chinchwad Smart City project, Nilkanth Poman said, “We will initially get Rs 192 crore over a period of three years, out of this, Rs 27 crore has been sanctioned. We will take regular follow ups on the remaining amount.”

Till date we have initiated few projects by raising funds on our own. The amount sanctioned will help speed up the work, Poman added.

The civic body has also asked corporate offices and industries to give suggestions on the various facilities that could be incorporated in the project.

Pimpri-Chinchwad was listed as a Smart City in the third list released by the central government. In the list of 10 smart cities in Maharashtra, Navi Mumbai was excluded and Pimpri-Chinchwad was brought on board.