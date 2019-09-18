PCMC, PCNTDA merger on the cards?

pune

Permissions for construction of new houses in Pimpri Chinchwad New Township Development Authority (PCNTDA) will now be handed over to the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), according to orders by the urban development department of Maharashtra in a government resolution (GR) dated September 13. This has raised speculation about the merger of PCMC and PCNDTA among the political fraternity.

PCNTDA is an autonomous institution in the PCMC limits and established in 1972 for the construction of residential colonies and infrastructure projects in Nigdi-Pradhikaran, Wakad, Thergaon, Bijlinagar, Moshi and Kalewadi.

An official government resolution released by the urban development department of Maharashtra specified that the permissions for the construction of new houses in PCNTDA be handed over to PCMC. The resolution further states that there should be one authority in a civic body who will carry out the development and planning of the city.

Pramod Yadav, chief executive officer, PCNTDA, said, “After we received orders from the state government, we handed over the authority of granting permissions for construction of houses to PCMC.”

“As of now we have not received any orders of the merger of PCNTDA with PCMC,” said Yadav.

Political parties in Pimpri-Chinchwad had opposed the merger of PCNTDA and PCMC in 2018, when Girish Bapat, the then guardian minister of Pune had hinted at the merger of the two entities.

Shrirang Barne, Shiv Sena, member of parliament from Maval, had stated that the Shiv Sena is opposing the merger as it would be an “injustice to Pimpri-Chinchwad residents.”

