PCMC to review ban on people from Pune on Monday

pune Updated: Jun 06, 2020 21:54 IST
Jigar Hindocha
Jigar Hindocha
Pune residents who are working in Pimpri-Chinchwad industries can heave a sigh of relief as the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) will be reviewing its decision, of non-entry of Pune residents, on Monday.

“We will be reviewing the decision on Monday. Prior to giving approval there is a procedure which needs to completed and hopefully from Monday we will be allowing Pune residents who are working in the industries to come to PCMC for work,” said Shravan Hardikar, Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal commissioner.

Earlier the decision of not allowing Pune residents to enter the twin township for work was taken by the PCMC as there had been a rise in the number of Covid-19 (coronavirus) cases in Pune.

Till Saturday, Pune city has 7,447 cases out of which 369 total deaths have been taken place. In comparison, PCMC has recorded a total of 708 coronavirus positive cases out of which 12 people have been died.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had not imposed any such restriction on people from PCMC entering Pune city.

PCMC entry ban had been impacting many Punekars as they had not been able to join their duties.

