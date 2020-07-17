PCMC to set up 2,000-bed Covid centre at Annasaheb Magar Stadium

PCMC to set up 2,000-bed Covid centre at Annasaheb Magar Stadiumpune Updated: Jul 17, 2020 21:40 IST
The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has issued a tender for establishing a 2,000-bed Covid care centre at the Annasaheb Magar stadium.
After the demolition of the stadium in January, the five-acre ground is lying vacant for seven months, barring a corner where confiscated vegetable carts have been placed which were collected during encroachments drives.
“We have issued a tender regarding Covid care centre. Since cases are increasing we have taken this decision for the future,” said Santosh Londe, standing committee chairman.
The standing committee has appointed an adviser for the project who will plan for electricity, generator, water supply, water heater, water purifier, and closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras.
“The ground will be cleared completely before the start of the work which will begin soon,” added Londe.
Currently, there are 11 Covid centres functional in PCMC. As of Friday, PCMC reported a total 9,790 Covid-19 positive cases, 162 deaths and 5,900 patients have been cured.
Highest single-day spike
686 people tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday which is the highest single-day spike number in PCMC so far. Total 1,380 were hospitalised out of which 173 were negative cases. Six deaths were also reported in the city.
Box
Working Covid Centres in PCMC
Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Akurdi
Regional Telecom Centre, Sahunagar
Symbiosis College, Kiwale
DY Patil Girls Hostel, Akurdi
DY Patil Medical College, Pimpri
Adivasi Department boys and girls hostel, Moshi
Law College, Balaji University
Indira College, Tathawade
Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi
Boys/Girls hostel in Social Justice Department, Moshi
Mhada Society, Mahalunge, Chakan