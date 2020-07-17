PCMC to set up 2,000-bed Covid centre at Annasaheb Magar Stadium

pune

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 21:40 IST

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has issued a tender for establishing a 2,000-bed Covid care centre at the Annasaheb Magar stadium.

After the demolition of the stadium in January, the five-acre ground is lying vacant for seven months, barring a corner where confiscated vegetable carts have been placed which were collected during encroachments drives.

“We have issued a tender regarding Covid care centre. Since cases are increasing we have taken this decision for the future,” said Santosh Londe, standing committee chairman.

The standing committee has appointed an adviser for the project who will plan for electricity, generator, water supply, water heater, water purifier, and closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras.

“The ground will be cleared completely before the start of the work which will begin soon,” added Londe.

Currently, there are 11 Covid centres functional in PCMC. As of Friday, PCMC reported a total 9,790 Covid-19 positive cases, 162 deaths and 5,900 patients have been cured.

Highest single-day spike

686 people tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday which is the highest single-day spike number in PCMC so far. Total 1,380 were hospitalised out of which 173 were negative cases. Six deaths were also reported in the city.

Box

Working Covid Centres in PCMC

Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Akurdi

Regional Telecom Centre, Sahunagar

Symbiosis College, Kiwale

DY Patil Girls Hostel, Akurdi

DY Patil Medical College, Pimpri

Adivasi Department boys and girls hostel, Moshi

Law College, Balaji University

Indira College, Tathawade

Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi

Boys/Girls hostel in Social Justice Department, Moshi

Mhada Society, Mahalunge, Chakan