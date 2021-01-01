e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 01, 2021-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / PCMC to shut down Covid care centre at Annasaheb Magar stadium

PCMC to shut down Covid care centre at Annasaheb Magar stadium

pune Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 18:47 IST
Jigar Hindocha
Jigar Hindocha
         

Pune: The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has decided to shut down its Covid care centre at Annasaheb Magar stadium.

The 816-bed facility started its operation from September 1.

“The Covid care centre at Auto Cluster will remain functional. The decision has been taken following decline in Covid cases,” said Pavan Salve, additional health and medical officer at PCMC.

“From Friday, we are not taking new patients. Currently, 100 patients are admitted,” Salve said.

The official said that the Covid care centre will be maintained even if it is shut down. “Whenever needed, the centre will be restarted,” Salve said.

top news
Army orders fast patrol boats for surveillance of Pangong lake in Ladakh
Army orders fast patrol boats for surveillance of Pangong lake in Ladakh
4 French air force jets to come for wargames with IAF’s Rafale jets from 19 Jan
4 French air force jets to come for wargames with IAF’s Rafale jets from 19 Jan
States, UTs gear up for vaccine dry run on January 2
States, UTs gear up for vaccine dry run on January 2
Soldier killed in Pak ceasefire violation along Line of Control in J&K
Soldier killed in Pak ceasefire violation along Line of Control in J&K
Govt’s expert panel approves AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use
Govt’s expert panel approves AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use
Pak minister says local govt will rebuild Hindu temple vandalised by mob
Pak minister says local govt will rebuild Hindu temple vandalised by mob
Farmer dies by suicide in Madhya Pradesh, leaves note addressed to PM Modi
Farmer dies by suicide in Madhya Pradesh, leaves note addressed to PM Modi
Watch: BSF soldiers dance, cut cake to welcome new year 2021
Watch: BSF soldiers dance, cut cake to welcome new year 2021
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In