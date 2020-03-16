Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run at Dhanori

pune

A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run case in Dhanori on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased, identified as Rahul Ganpatrao Jamnik, 40, is a resident of Kalasgaon, Alandi road. The incident happened at 1:45pm on Sunday afternoon, when Jamnik was walking along Mujamba vasti near Pragati school in Dhanori, said police.

An unidentified vehicle ran him over and fled the spot, according to the police. The police are looking for the vehicle.The injured man was rushed to the hospital but could not be saved.

The complaint in the matter was lodged by deceased’s wife, identified as Varsha Rahul Jamnik, 36.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304(a) (causing death due to negligence) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 184, 132(1)(a) and 119/177 of Motor Vehicle Act was registered at Vishrantwadi police station against the unidentified driver.