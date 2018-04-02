Petrol price hits high at Rs 81.54 a litre, diesel at highest level in Pune

Petrol and diesel prices on Sunday touched a three year high, evoking angry reactions from citizens across the city. In Pune, petrol was sold at Rs 81.54 per litre,and diesel was sold at Rs.67.71, the highest in the last five years.

When contacted, national spokesperson of the All India Petroleum Dealers Association (AIPDA) Ali Daruwala said: "Prices are skyrocketing but this is not happening for the first time in the history of the city. During the Tripura legislative assembly election, petrol was sold at almost Rs.83 per litre in Pune.This fluctuation is dependent on the price of crude oil in the international market."

Petrol in the national capital now costs Rs 73.73 per litre, the highest since September 14, 2014 when prices had hit Rs 76.06. Diesel at Rs 64.58 per litre is the highest ever, with the previous high of Rs 64.22 recorded on February 7, 2018.The oil ministry had earlier this year sought a reduction in excise duty on petrol and diesel to cushion the impact of rising international oil rates, but finance minister Arun Jaitley in his Budget, presented on February 1, 2018, ignored the proposal.

As far as Pune is concerned, the city witnessed the highest petrol prices on September, 13,2013 when prices hit Rs. 84.40 per litre, while petrol prices had dropped to Rs.61.43 on March 9, 2016. Diesel prices had peaked on Aug 31,2014, retailing at Rs. 67.24 per litre, but had recorded its lowest price on Nov 2, 2010, retailing Rs. 40.23 per litre.

Pune has one of the highest retail prices of petrol and diesel among cities in India as taxes account for half of the pump rates.

The petrol price in Delhi touched a near-five year high of Rs 73.83 a litre on Monday while the price of diesel also touched a fresh record high in the national capital, supported by the recent surge in global crude oil prices.

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, prices of petrol reached multi-year highs of Rs 81.69 per litre, Rs 76.54 and Rs 76.59 respectively, the Indian Oil website showed.