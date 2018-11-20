Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporation to provide one lakh incentive for marrying disabled

Starting from December 3, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation will be offering an incentive of Rs 1 lakh for people getting married to disabled persons. The civic body is all set to start the initiative from the International Day of Disabled (December 3).

A resolution in this regard was passed by the standing committee of the standing body on November 17. The incentive is only for the marriage between a disabled person and an able person. As of now, the civic body has made Rs 10 lakh budgetary allocation for the same. More funds would be allocated based on the response, informed PCMC officials.

“We have proposed this scheme for the empowerment of the disabled. PCMC has decided to give a fixed deposit certificate of Rs 1 lakh (for 5 years) as a marriage incentive. This will be applicable for all marriages between two disabled persons or between a disabled person and an able person, registered after April 1, 2012. We will distribute the forms of the scheme from December 3 onwards,” said Smita Zagade, assistant commissioner of PCMC.

Any person who marries a person with 40 per cent or more disability and who is certified as a disabled will be eligible for the scheme. The couple should have registered their marriage at the district collectorate office. Submitting proof of marriage is mandatory to reap benefits of the scheme, informed the civic official.

The urban community development department of PCMC creates awareness about developing disabled-friendly environment.

Prahar Apang Kranti association in Pimpri which works for disabled people has welcomed the move.“This is an important scheme for the empowerment of the disabled people. However, the success of scheme is dependent on its implementation,”said Datta Bhosale,president, Prahar Apang Kranti Association.

The civic body has also formulated a programme for early detection of disability between the age group of 9 months and 3 years and instructions have been given to doctors,hospital nurses and Anganwadi Sevikas to detect disability in children,so that parents and civic body can work towards helping the child.

The industrial township of Pimpri-Chichwad is also making special arrangements along with necessary infrastructure for the convenience of the disabled.

First Published: Nov 20, 2018 15:43 IST