Plastic ban: Pune shopkeepers unhappy as stocks seized

Pune members of Maharashtra plastic manufacturer’s association have been irked with authorities seizing stocks of plastic and thermocol in the city, after ban on plastic was announced.

The members have said that the notification of the announced ban on plastic has not yet been released but the concerned authorities have started seizing stocks of plastic and thermocol items from some shops and a few owners have also been fined for using plastic and thermocol.

While addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Ravi Jashnani, president of Maharashtra plastic manufacturers association said, “The state government has filed an affidavit on March 7 in which it is mentioned that the order dated January 2 was issued only to instruct the planning authority about the plastic ban.”

A statement released by the association has said that the order is not the final notification and that the state government has mentioned that after approved by the cabinet, they will call for suggestions and objections from the public, which will take 45 days time. There after, the final notification will be issued, added the statement.

Jashnani said, “The notification of plastic ban has not yet been released yet officials have started taking action in Pune,Beed,Nashik and Kolhapur. They have started seizing stocks of plastic and thermocol items. Some shop owners have also been fined for using plastic and thermocol. Shopkeepers are in a dilemma as their stocks have been sealed and they were fined without any prior warning or intimation. The shopkeepers were not given any receipt for the goods seized by them,”