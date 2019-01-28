Plastic godown gutted in Pune, goods worth Rs5 lakh destroyed

A major fire broke out inside a plastic items godown located opposite to Mandai police chowki in Tulsibaug on Saturday, January 27, at 7.22 am. No casualties were reported in the incident. Officials said goods worth Rs 5 lakh were destroyed.

According to Prashant Ranpise, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) fire brigade chief, the fire took place due to a short circuit and was brought under control at 7.56 am. The fire department rushed five fire tenders and two water tankers to douse the flames. “The fire was first reported on the top floor where the godown is located. Our men managed to put out the fire which otherwise would have spread to the nearby areas,” he said.

Meanwhile, it may be recalled that as many as 33 huts were gutted in a sudden an outbreak of fire near Hazrat Chaman Shah Dargah Chowk at Kasewadi slums in Bhavani Peth on Friday night. The fire incident took place due to short circuit and in not time liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders stored in the nearby houses exploded. However, no casualty was reported.

First Published: Jan 28, 2019 16:32 IST