Players Cup district ranking TT: Joshi enters semis

Aug 27, 2019

Pune: When the season campaigner, Eesha Joshi, started the match, it was expected that she will wrap up the contest with an ease, but it turned out to be contrast as Vaishnavi Devgade made her work harder for victory.

At the end of six games, Eesha managed to pull out 4-2 victory to enter youth category semi-final on the day one of the Players Cup District Ranking table tennis tournament at Deccan Gymkhana on Monday.

“She is equally strong on backhand and forehand which made the difference. Thankfully, I was good enough to take crucial moments in the game and it helped me to win,” said Joshi who also had tough time in the ongoing state ranking table tennis tournament in Mumbai.

“I lost pre quarter finals in youth and women’s category respectively in Mumbai. State championship is always tough. I am working to improve my performance,” added 18-year old Joshi.

Playing against Devgade (16), Eesha got stuck on numerous occasions with Devgade bringing lot of variations.

“I am working on backhand, forehand is doing good and she is a player who keeps her opponent busy and that’s what she did today,” added Joshi wrapped up the match with the score line of 11-7, 8-11, 11-8, 11-7, 6-11, 12-10.

For Devgade, who stays at Krida Prabodhini Pune since last two years, it was a learning experience playing against two year older players than her.

“In Nagpur we don’t have tough competition, but here when I notice players, Pritha (Vartikar) didi, Eesha didi I still feel I need to improve lot. I like to hit flat and top spin is something which I have not learnt yet,” added Devgade.

Result: Youth girls:

Eesha Joshi bt Vaishnavi Devgade 11-7, 8-11, 11-8, 11-7, 6-11, 12-10

