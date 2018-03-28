Please do not ban plastic containers, says Pune Hoteliers and Restaurant Association president

Ganesh Shetty, president, Pune Hoteliers and Restaurant Association, has been pursuing the issue of plastic bag ban with the state government and the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). Shetty said he believes that the government will come out with an effective solution to the plastic ban directive. He tells Nadeem Inamdar that plastic containers should be excluded from the ban.

What is the main problem with plastic ban?.

Plastic container is the only solution as gravy can be given in this format only. Dishes in liquid form cannot be packaged in cloth or paper bags. The situation will go from bad to worse if alternative solutions are not found by the government.

What is your action plan?

Our organisation comprises small and big time restaurants numbering over 5,000. All of them are facing the same issue of giving liquid or gravy items in plastic containers. The issue needs to be looked into detail as the industry is shocked by the government’s sudden decision banning plastic bags.

What is your association doing about the issue?

We are in touch with all the members and chalking out a long-term solution to the problem. We want a win-win solution in this case and are hopeful that the government will come up with a viable solution at the earliest.

Your take on the discussion with the government for a solution.

The issue of plastic ban has to be dealt with holistically and short-term solutions are not the current requirement. The situation demands a solution which is eco-friendly and helpful for the government, shopkeepers, restaurant owners and citizens is the need of the hour. We want the government to take our suggestions into consideration and debate on the issue so a long-lasting solution can be the answer.

How do you look at the future in this case?

The situation might aggravate into a major crisis for the industry if the problems are not identified and tailormade solutions are not designed. The ban will change the way the food industry works in the city. It means that restaurants cannot pack their chutneys, sambars in covers anymore, online kitchens and food delivery centres cannot supply food in plastic boxes anymore. There is a lot of change to be done and the food industry has been confused and need to come out of the shock first.