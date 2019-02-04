PM Modi digitally inaugurates research park at Savitribai Phule Pune University

The research and foundation park, established at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) was digitally inaugurated by Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi on Sunday.

A grant of Rs 15 crore has been sanctioned to the university under Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan(Rusa) 2.0. Along with students and faculty members, Nitin Karmalkar, vice-chancellor; N S Umraani, pro vice-chancellor and Hemant Darbari, director general, CDAC witnessed the live streaming.

The event saw the digital launch of 150 projects, which includes foundation stone laying for 54 new model degree colleges, 10 professional colleges, one women university, two infrastructure projects, 66 entrepreneurship, innovation and career hubs, among others.

During the live digital event, Prime Minister answered various questions of students from different areas of the country. In his speech, PM said that various educational institutions were now inaugurated in the second phase of Rusa.

“Attempts are being made to promote research. Atal tinkering lab is the main step in the same direction. Today, the slogan is Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Science and Jai Research. Only by that, new entrepreneurs can be created on a large scale. At least fifteen thousand startups have been selected from across the country, so far. Interestingly, half of them are from tier two and tier three cities,” said Modi.

On the occasion, Nitin Karmalkar,vice-chancellor, SPPU said, “To increasing the employability of the students, universities have to go beyond conventional education and take extra efforts. As a part of this, the new research and foundation park is a right step in this direction.”

First Published: Feb 04, 2019 16:14 IST