Campus connect: PM to digitally inaugurate research and foundation park at Savitribai Phule Pune University on Jan 15

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will soon house a new research and foundation park, complete with incubation centres for students and research and development units which would be open to industries. The new facility would be digitally inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 15.

Established in a 18,000 sq feet area of the classroom complex at the varisty, the park is looked upon as a catalyst of transformation.

Aditya Abhyankar, who is heading the park believes that the facility would expand the horizons of research in the city.

“The research and foundation park coming up in the university will be instrumental in giving a massive boost to the development of intellectual property. There are many incubation centres in the rest of the country which only provide space for research and innovation. In Pune, along with the space for research, we will also be providing the researcher a knowledge base and other required resources for innovation,” he said.

This will prove to be a paradigm in transforming the research being done in the city, added Dr Abhyankar informing that their primary focus in the incubators would be in creating intellectual properties.

He added, “It is a very rare site where incubators are involved in creating intellectual properties. However, as SPPU already has expert faculty members and knowledge theories, it is now our focus to leverage the existing knowledge base and use it in creating intellectual properties in our centre.”

According to Abhyankar, the spirit of incubators is to come out with products that will be considered as solutions to the problems faced by society.

“We are very rich in ideas and publications and now with this park, we will focus on generating more patents and converting into commercial tangibles, said Dr Abhyankar.

“The process of registering the research and foundation park as a section 8 company is completed. The space will be made available for students and for faculty in partnership with industries. It can also be used as a space for research and development labs of industries,” said vice chancellor of SPPU Nitin Karmalkar.

First Published: Jan 04, 2019 13:58 IST