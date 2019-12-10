PMC gives nod to construction of three 45m-tall flag posts in city, activists oppose decision

pune

Hoisting the tri-colour at the highest point in the city has flagged off a competition with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) standing committee approving the construction of three more flag posts, 45 metres in height, across the city.

There already are two tall flag posts located at Shaniwarwada (45-metre height) and Katraj lake (75-metre height) in the city, both of which have high maintenance costs. However, the standing committee on Tuesday, gave a nod to erect three more flag posts.

The flag posts would be constructed at Chima garden in ward number 6, Raja Chhatrapati Shivaji Garden in ward number 5 and ward number 32. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members submitted proposals for construction of the tall flag posts.

Standing committee chairman Sunil Kamble said, “Three members put up the proposal to install flag posts in their locality. The standing committee approved it on Tuesday.”

Kamble said that the cost of the each flag is Rs 84 lakh. PMC has already carried out the tendering process for construction of the flags and gave a nod for it.

Activist Vijay Kumbhar said, “The height of the flag post is not an indicator of nationality. This is a waste of tax payers’ money. In fact, I will call this, as an anti-national activity as we are spending the tax payers’ money on unnecessary things. There already are two tall flag posts in the city and we do not need anymore. The elected members who make such provisions for the construction of the flag post, should announce which citizen has put forth the demand of high flag posts in their locality.”