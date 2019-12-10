e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 10, 2019
Home / Pune News

PMC gives nod to construction of three 45m-tall flag posts in city, activists oppose decision

pune Updated: Dec 10, 2019 20:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Hoisting the tri-colour at the highest point in the city has flagged off a competition with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) standing committee approving the construction of three more flag posts, 45 metres in height, across the city.

There already are two tall flag posts located at Shaniwarwada (45-metre height) and Katraj lake (75-metre height) in the city, both of which have high maintenance costs. However, the standing committee on Tuesday, gave a nod to erect three more flag posts.

The flag posts would be constructed at Chima garden in ward number 6, Raja Chhatrapati Shivaji Garden in ward number 5 and ward number 32. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members submitted proposals for construction of the tall flag posts.

Standing committee chairman Sunil Kamble said, “Three members put up the proposal to install flag posts in their locality. The standing committee approved it on Tuesday.”

Kamble said that the cost of the each flag is Rs 84 lakh. PMC has already carried out the tendering process for construction of the flags and gave a nod for it.

Activist Vijay Kumbhar said, “The height of the flag post is not an indicator of nationality. This is a waste of tax payers’ money. In fact, I will call this, as an anti-national activity as we are spending the tax payers’ money on unnecessary things. There already are two tall flag posts in the city and we do not need anymore. The elected members who make such provisions for the construction of the flag post, should announce which citizen has put forth the demand of high flag posts in their locality.”

top news
Why hang us, asks Delhi gang-rape convict; cites Vedas, Puranas and Gandhi
Why hang us, asks Delhi gang-rape convict; cites Vedas, Puranas and Gandhi
‘Bhangra politics’: Asaduddin Owaisi’s dart at Shiv Sena’s stand on CAB
‘Bhangra politics’: Asaduddin Owaisi’s dart at Shiv Sena’s stand on CAB
‘Reconsider’: Nitish Kumar gets advice from 2 JD(U) leaders on citizenship bill
‘Reconsider’: Nitish Kumar gets advice from 2 JD(U) leaders on citizenship bill
Ram Rajya in Kashmir, taunts Congress in the Lok Sabha. Amit Shah responds
Ram Rajya in Kashmir, taunts Congress in the Lok Sabha. Amit Shah responds
Here are WhatsApp’s top new and upcoming features for all users
Here are WhatsApp’s top new and upcoming features for all users
Kohli’s birthday wish for MSD most retweeted sports post of 2019
Kohli’s birthday wish for MSD most retweeted sports post of 2019
Chhapaak trailer: Deepika, Meghna bring another powerful film
Chhapaak trailer: Deepika, Meghna bring another powerful film
India moving from ‘Make in India’ to ‘Rape in India’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
India moving from ‘Make in India’ to ‘Rape in India’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
trending topics
HTLS 2019Citizenship BillAmit ShahSara Ali KhanDabangg 3Chhapaak trailerNIOS ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Rohit SharmaHuman Rights Day 2019EPF contributions

don't miss

latest news

india news

Pune News