e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 02, 2020
Home / Pune News / PMC issues notice to organisation for illegal construction at Vaidya stadium in Bhavani peth

PMC issues notice to organisation for illegal construction at Vaidya stadium in Bhavani peth

pune Updated: Jan 02, 2020 21:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) issued a notice to a private organisation for constructing an illegal compound wall at the General Arun Kumar Vaidya stadium located in Bhavani peth.

PMC owns the Vaidya stadium located in the heart of the city and residents use the stadium for various sports activities. Recently, an organisation, Veer Bharat Sahakari society, constructed a wall compound at the stadium.

Residents filed a complaint against the construction of the compound wall at the Bhavani peth ward office and PMC headquarters.

A PMC official requesting anonymity said that after residents filed the complaint, PMC officials visited the spot and conducted an inspection. “It was found during the inspection that the organisation had constructed the compound wall without any permission and blocked the stadium,” said the official.

PMC, then, issued a notice to the organisation to remove the compound wall, to ensure that there is no encroachment at the stadium.

top news
‘India can’t lag behind’: PM Modi asks young DRDO scientists to spread wings
‘India can’t lag behind’: PM Modi asks young DRDO scientists to spread wings
445 Bangladeshi caught returning from India in 2 months, claims BGB chief
445 Bangladeshi caught returning from India in 2 months, claims BGB chief
‘The hug taught me many lessons’: K Sivan on PM Modi’s encouragement
‘The hug taught me many lessons’: K Sivan on PM Modi’s encouragement
Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi to remain in jail, next hearing on Jan 30
Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi to remain in jail, next hearing on Jan 30
‘Smoke rising in Congress’: Saamana spotlights disquiet in Thackeray cabinet
‘Smoke rising in Congress’: Saamana spotlights disquiet in Thackeray cabinet
MG sells over 3,000 units of Hector SUV in December of 2019
MG sells over 3,000 units of Hector SUV in December of 2019
Did Canada deport Indian students for submitting fake IELTS results?
Did Canada deport Indian students for submitting fake IELTS results?
Watch: Linking your Aadhaar with Pan Card, 8 things you should know
Watch: Linking your Aadhaar with Pan Card, 8 things you should know
trending topics
GST CollectionHardik PandyaShivam DubePM ModiSara Ali KhanRajkummar RaoBJP Delhi Manifesto

don't miss

latest news

india news

Pune News