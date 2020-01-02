PMC issues notice to organisation for illegal construction at Vaidya stadium in Bhavani peth

pune

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 21:08 IST

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) issued a notice to a private organisation for constructing an illegal compound wall at the General Arun Kumar Vaidya stadium located in Bhavani peth.

PMC owns the Vaidya stadium located in the heart of the city and residents use the stadium for various sports activities. Recently, an organisation, Veer Bharat Sahakari society, constructed a wall compound at the stadium.

Residents filed a complaint against the construction of the compound wall at the Bhavani peth ward office and PMC headquarters.

A PMC official requesting anonymity said that after residents filed the complaint, PMC officials visited the spot and conducted an inspection. “It was found during the inspection that the organisation had constructed the compound wall without any permission and blocked the stadium,” said the official.

PMC, then, issued a notice to the organisation to remove the compound wall, to ensure that there is no encroachment at the stadium.