PMC opts for rangoli designs to send right message on dumping waste

pune Updated: Dec 08, 2019 21:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Sanitation workers of the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) solid waste management department, initiated a drive on December 3, and adopted the pattern of drawing rangolis with slogans to get rid of indiscriminate garbage dumping in the city.

According to Dnyaneshwar Molak, head of the solid waste management department, the drive was conducted at Shaniwarwada, Ahilya Devi School, Patil Plaza at Mitramandal chowk, Gajanan Maharaj chowk, VIT college and Sasanenagar railway colony. The drive will continue till December 10.

In a stern message to the resident, Molak also added that if residents continue to dump garbage at the spots, the civic body will start levying fines. “We appeal to the residents to not dump garbage on the roads. If the non-cooperation continues, we will start collecting fines,” added Molak.

“The PMC ward officers have identified 38 chronic garbage dumping spots in the city, where residents are dumping garbage, especially during the night. Waste dumping is rampant in these areas. It is a health hazard and made the lives of other residents miserable. Non-cooperation from the people made garbage collection a tedious task. Hence, we decided to make rangolis at these spots, so that residents would stop dumping waste there,” said Molak.

The PMC also appointed an employee who keeps a 24-hour watch at the spots, according to Molak.

