PMC projects 40,906 Covid-19 positive cases by July-end, shortage of 282 ICU beds and 172 ventilators

pune

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 16:07 IST

A new official projection indicates that Pune will record at least 40,906 progressive Covid-19 cases and 18,408 active cases by July 31. The estimate, published by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Smart City Covid-19 war room, is calculated based on the current positive and active cases, and the city’s doubling rate of 19 days. The projection also highlights that PMC will likely witness a shortage of 282 intensive care unit (ICU) beds and 172 ventilators by July 31 for critically-ill Covid-19 patients. The projection also includes 80 per cent regulated bed capacity, but it says there will be no shortage of beds with or without oxygen facility.

At present, the civic body has 30 Covid care centres, 11 dedicated Covid health centres and 25 dedicated Covid hospitals. These 66 medical facilities have a total of 15,500 beds, of which 2,500 have artificial oxygen supply equipment, in addition to 580 ICU beds and 288 ventilators.

Pune’s average daily growth rate for Covid-19 cases is 3.16% as per PMC’s Smart City war room data analysis for the period from May 28 to June 8. According to local health officials, the availability of ICU beds and ventilators is essential in providing critical care to severely infected patients. On June 12, Pune had 9,082 progressive total cases with 2,733 active cases. According to PMC data, there are 49 critical patients on ventilators, while 173 are being treated in the ICU.

Dr Avinash Bhondwe, president, Indian Medical Association (IMA), Maharashtra chapter, said, “The current situation is a manifestation of years of ignoring health infrastructure. When I graduated in 1982, there was one government hospital (Sassoon General Hospital) in the city. This is still the same. If this continues, we fear that the government will force us to buy ventilators and critical-care infrastructure. The government either needs to buy it themselves or request from other countries or states.” ​

A senior civic officer who attended a review meeting with deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Friday, said, “Deputy CM Ajit Pawar has said that the central government will soon dispatch some ventilators, and most of it would be reserved for Pune’s Sassoon hospital. This will be of great help.”​ The officer spoke to HT on condition of anonymity. “We will also try and increase our testing capacity, so that the results are available in 24 hours and a positive patient can be isolated immediately,” he added.

Shekhar Gaikwad, PMC commissioner, said, “We will issue orders to every private hospital from Monday to ensure that regulated prices are being strictly implemented and that there is no shortage of hospital beds.”​

He added, “Our current focus is on detecting patients with comorbidities, pregnant women and senior citizens to help us in early detection and isolation. Early treatment means early recovery. Our aim is to ensure that patients does not reach a stage where they require ventilators or ICU beds.”

In addition, until June 13, 29 private hospitals have implemented the state government resolution dated May 21 to cap the price on 80 per cent of their beds ranging from Rs 4,000 to Rs 9,000 per day. These hospitals have a bed capacity of 6,695, of which 4,599 are operational for Covid-19 patients. Of these 3,674 come under the capped price regulations. There are 2,385 beds without wall oxygen supply while 1,981 beds come equipped with wall oxygen supply. There are 848 beds with oxygen cylinder, along with 279 ventilators and 536 ICU beds.