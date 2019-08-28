PMC’s solid waste management dept collects Rs85 lakh as fines in 10 months

pune

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) solid waste management department has collected Rs 85 lakh as fines in the last 10 months. It has collected penalties for offences like spitting in public places, throwing garbage on the roadsides and open defecation among others.

Dnyaneshwar Molak, head of the solid waste management department, PMC, said, “We began the drive on November 11, 2018, and have received a good response.”

“In the anti-spitting drive, we acted against 2,589 offenders and collected a fine of Rs 3,53,169. Similarly, we have penalised 34,285 offenders and received Rs 74,31,445 fine for littering garbage in public places,” said Molak.

The department has also fined 165 people for urinating in public places and collected Rs 27,585 as fines. While Rs 6,72,295 has been collected as fines against non-performing of vermicompost in housing societies in action against 42 offenders.

Also, action has been taken against 98 paan kiosks and Rs 25,550 has been collected in penalties.

The department has also commenced actions against pet owners for not clearing the poop of their pets while walking them on roadsides or public places. The drive has begun 20 days back.

A team of deputy sanitary inspector and other staff have been allotted work on taking action against offenders in every ward to maintain cleanliness.

Fines collected under various drives

Drive/offenders/ fines collected (in rupees)

Anti-spitting drive/2,589/ Rs 3,53,169

Littering garbage in public places/ 34,285/ Rs 74,31,445

Urinating in public/165/ Rs 27,585

Non-performing of vermicompost in housing societies/ 142/ Rs 6,72,295

Paan kiosks/98/ Rs 25,550

Total 37,279/Rs 85,10,044

