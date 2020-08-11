e-paper
PMC to distribute 150 metric tonnes of ammonium bicarbonate to dissolve PoP Ganesh idols at home

pune Updated: Aug 11, 2020 20:21 IST
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Tuesday approved the purchase of 150 metric tonnes of ammonium bicarbonate for an eco-friendly Ganesh immersion process at home.

PMC will be distributing ammonium bicarbonate free of cost to the citizens. Standing committee chairman Hemant Rasane, said, “PMC has been using ammonium bicarbonate since many years to dissolve Ganesh idols. This process will help residents celebrate an eco-friendly Ganeshotsav at home since there are no artificial ponds this year.”

“At least six lakh Ganesh idols are brought home during Ganeshotsav every year and of those, at least five lakh are made from PoP. This will help in the eco-friendly immersion of these idols. Now, we are also witnessing many organisations promoting clay idols, which is better for the environment,” said PMC solid waste management head Dnyaneshwar Molak.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) in 2015 instructed the Pune Municipal Corporation to avoid river pollution caused due to idol immersion. With the help of National Chemical Laboratory (NCL), the civic body found that plaster of Paris idols could be immersed in ammonium bicarbonate and pollution could be avoided.

The idols have to placed inside a bucket full of water for 48 hours. Then, the ammonium bicarbonate (2kg packet) is put in the water. After 48 hours, the calcium carbonate settles down and a milky white solution forms at the top. This solution can be used for gardening, said PMC officials.

