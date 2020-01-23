PMC to hire 25 engineers on contract to execute anti-encroachment drive

pune

The Pune Municipal Corporation has decided to appoint 25 engineers on a contract basis to execute its anti-encroachment drive effectively.

The civic body’s city engineer’s office published an advertisement regarding this on Thursday.

According to officials, the building permission department is not able to execute its anti-encroachment drive and take effective action against several illegal constructions in the city. The PMC currently has 29 engineers, but they are all busy with administrative work.

According to the city engineer’s office, there engineers are unable to file police complaints against offenders, or seek police protection while carrying out anti-encroachment action.

A PMC officer requesting anonymity said, “The new staff will only be dedicated to anti-encroachment action. They will report to the city engineer’s office on a daily basis.”