e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 18, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / PMC to purchase 50 CNG buses at Rs13 crore

PMC to purchase 50 CNG buses at Rs13 crore

pune Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 18:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

PUNE: Instead of hiring minibuses, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to purchase CNG buses for plying at crowded areas. PMC standing committee approved Rs13 crore to purchase 50 buses.

PMC standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne said, “PMC had announced the scheme to travel by Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) buses at Rs10 for the whole day. Due to Covid-19, the scheme could not be launched. As per the previous plan, it was decided to hire buses, but now we will purchase buses to run the scheme.”

Rasne said, “The Rs 10 fare for whole day was announced to bring down the use of private vehicles, mainly in crowded and market areas. The plan was to start from April 1, 2020, but Covid situation put the brakes on the scheme. Now a scheme is launched at nine routes where passengers can travel 5 km in Rs5 in city areas.”

The standing committee approved to transfer Rs25 crore for PMPML, of which Rs13 crore would be utilised for purchasing 50 buses. PMC would do the procurement and hand over the buses to the public transport utility for operations.

top news
Covid-19: When, where and how to receive vaccine? All you need to know
Covid-19: When, where and how to receive vaccine? All you need to know
Covid-19 has spread like wildfire, observes Supreme Court
Covid-19 has spread like wildfire, observes Supreme Court
No signs of breakthrough after latest India-China WMCC meeting
No signs of breakthrough after latest India-China WMCC meeting
Covid-19 vaccination is voluntary, says health ministry
Covid-19 vaccination is voluntary, says health ministry
99.9% Congress members want Rahul Gandhi as President: Randeep Surjewala
99.9% Congress members want Rahul Gandhi as President: Randeep Surjewala
Why am I being chosen for Covid-19 vaccine and 5 other FAQs for frontline workers
Why am I being chosen for Covid-19 vaccine and 5 other FAQs for frontline workers
Hathras woman was gang-raped, killed: CBI chargesheet
Hathras woman was gang-raped, killed: CBI chargesheet
‘Ready to discuss all issues’: PM Modi to farmers on new laws, protest, MSP
‘Ready to discuss all issues’: PM Modi to farmers on new laws, protest, MSP
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In