e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 04, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / PMC to rent out underutilised auditoriums to private firms

PMC to rent out underutilised auditoriums to private firms

The maintenance cost of these auditoriums is also high. If private professionals hire it they will increase the utilisation of these auditoriums, says Shantanu Goyal, additional municipal commissioner

pune Updated: Jul 04, 2020 16:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
According to civic officials, the civic body owns 14 auditoriums in the city among which only Balgandharva Rang Mandir, Yashwantrao Chavan, Ganesh Kala Krida and Anna Bhau Sathe auditoriums are used to full capacity.
According to civic officials, the civic body owns 14 auditoriums in the city among which only Balgandharva Rang Mandir, Yashwantrao Chavan, Ganesh Kala Krida and Anna Bhau Sathe auditoriums are used to full capacity.(HT FILE PHOTO)
         

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will rent out its underutilised auditoriums to private firms to get more revenue.

According to civic officials, the civic body owns 14 auditoriums in the city among which only Balgandharva Rang Mandir, Yashwantrao Chavan, Ganesh Kala Krida and Anna Bhau Sathe auditoriums are used to full capacity.

Shantanu Goyal, additional municipal commissioner, suggested the concept to the civic body officials.

Goyal said, “The auditoriums which are in demand should be run by the civic body and rest should be rented out to private parties.”

“The maintenance cost of these auditoriums is also high. If private professionals hire it they will increase the utilisation of these auditoriums,” said Goyal.

Srinivas Kandul, head, electric department, said that the estimate committee has discussed the issue. “The estimate committee has given instructions to the cultural department to prepare the proposal to rent out the auditoriums which also include art galleries,” he said.

A civic official said, “If an event management company hires the auditoriums they will approach corporates, schools and other institutes and use these auditoriums to its full capacity.”

“PMC will also get revenue and will not have to bear maintenance cost, electricity bills and other expenditure,” he said.

top news
US supercarriers in South China Sea, ambitious Beijing stretched on multiple fronts
US supercarriers in South China Sea, ambitious Beijing stretched on multiple fronts
No flights to Kolkata from six cities between July 6-19
No flights to Kolkata from six cities between July 6-19
PM Modi pushes for homegrown apps, urges IT workforce to take up challenge
PM Modi pushes for homegrown apps, urges IT workforce to take up challenge
LIVE: In last 24 hours, 772 new Covid-19 positive cases reported in UP
LIVE: In last 24 hours, 772 new Covid-19 positive cases reported in UP
Karnataka announces 33-hour long lockdown in Bengaluru as Covid cases mount
Karnataka announces 33-hour long lockdown in Bengaluru as Covid cases mount
Gavaskar one of the worst players I’ve ever seen in the nets: More
Gavaskar one of the worst players I’ve ever seen in the nets: More
Honda City 2020 launch confirmed for July 15
Honda City 2020 launch confirmed for July 15
Taapsee Pannu: ‘Was treated like a struggler in Bollywood with south ki heroine tag’
Taapsee Pannu: ‘Was treated like a struggler in Bollywood with south ki heroine tag’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020MP 10th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In