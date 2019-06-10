HTforPune: Spaces underneath flyovers; Warje garden is the example

Life in Warje happens, in no small part, under the area’s flyover. The Warje flyover was developed in 2015 and immediately, the entire area beneath the flyover was developed into a garden by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC)

Today, as residents from Warje return from work and children in the area come home from school, it’s beneath the Warje flyover where, more often than not, evenings are spent.

Dipesh Raut, resident of Warje, says, “Every evening my seven-year-old son forces his grandfather to take him to this (Warje flyover) garden where he plays with his other friends. I can take him here only on Sundays, but this has become an evening spot for him and many of the children living in the vicinity.”

Manohar Peshne (73) says, “Earlier, I livedin Dhayari, however, I moved here last year and since then, I come to this garden in the evening, or early in the morning. PMC has done good work here by developing this nice place, instead of allowing the road area beneath the flyover to turn into an awful site for residents.”

“Warje garden sets an example for us. Besides beautification of the city, it also proves to be a major source of relaxation for citizens,” says Ashok Ghorpade, chief of the garden department, PMC.

He added, “On the same lines, we will also be developing the space beneath the 7 Loves chowk flyover on Shankarsheth road. Currently, the place is being utilised for all the wrong reasons; however, we will change it.”

First Published: Jun 10, 2019 14:20 IST