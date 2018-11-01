PMPML are piling spare parts and not using them: Tupe

Opposition party leader Chetan Tupe (Nationalist Congress Party) on Wednesday blamed that the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) is procuring unnecessary spare parts which are lying idle in its store.

Tupe said that many spare parts purchased by the PMPML have not been used in the last two years. He also accused the transport body of purchasing spare parts for vehicles which are not in the PMPML fleet.

Tupe said that this practice of piling up spare parts was going on for many months. He also alleged the unused spare parts were being sold in the scrap. The Nationalist Congress party has raised the doubt that the spare parts which are sold in the scrap are again being purchased by PMPML by floating new tenders.

In spite of repeated attempts to reach Nayana Gunde, chairman and managing director, PMPML through phone to get her reaction, she did not respond.

Opposition leader Chetan Tupe said that they would be sending a letter to the chairman and directors of PMPML and request her to inquire into the matter. In case the PMPML administration fails to respond to NCP’s demand, the party would launch an agitation in front PMPML headquarters.

First Published: Nov 01, 2018 15:54 IST