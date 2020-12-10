e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / PMPML files proposal to promote sustainable mobility

PMPML files proposal to promote sustainable mobility

pune Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 20:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has sent a proposal to the Pune Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (Pumta) promoting sustainable mobility in Pune.

Several topics were included in the proposal like extension of services and requirement of infrastructure in the metropolitan region, expansion of BRTS and completion of planned network.

“It is essential to focus on public transport now more than ever. The Covid-19 pandemic is expected to change the travel behaviour of commuters as the surge in private vehicle ownership is visible in the past few months. While PMPML strives to provide a quality, safe and affordable public transportation and for that we have sent a proposal to PUMTA requesting to help in resolving some of our issues,” said PMPML chairman and managing director Rajendra Jagtap.

Jagtap said, “PMPML is keen to extend its services to larger PMRDA areas and request PMRDA to process the transfer of reserved land for bus depots and terminals as suggested in the Comprehensive Mobility Plan. Along with that, prioritising the BRTS and bus lanes are essential to promote use of public transport, as it enables buses to move. The incomplete network and permitting private vehicles on BRT lanes has affected PMPML’s performance.”

“PMPML runs an 150-electric bus fleet – the highest in the country - and the plan is to add another 500 electric buses in next few years.”

PMPML, in its proposal, demanded support required from Pune Metro for multi-modal integration and the restriction to entry of heavy goods’ vehicles inside the city from 7am and 10 pm.

top news
HTLS 2020: Abhijit Banerjee on economic recovery, way out of pandemic and Covid-19 vaccine
HTLS 2020: Abhijit Banerjee on economic recovery, way out of pandemic and Covid-19 vaccine
China again blames India for border friction, talks of challenges in ties
China again blames India for border friction, talks of challenges in ties
HTLS 2020: Walmart CEO on journey from ‘chaos’ to ‘gaining clarity’ amid pandemic
HTLS 2020: Walmart CEO on journey from ‘chaos’ to ‘gaining clarity’ amid pandemic
Govt ready for talks, urge farmer leaders to go through the proposal: Tomar
Govt ready for talks, urge farmer leaders to go through the proposal: Tomar
BJP goons attack Sisodia’s residence ‘in police presence,’ alleges AAP
BJP goons attack Sisodia’s residence ‘in police presence,’ alleges AAP
MSP will not end, will not end, will not end: Shivraj Chouhan to farmers
MSP will not end, will not end, will not end: Shivraj Chouhan to farmers
Trudeau govt didn’t want to cancel military drill with China, reveal secret papers
Trudeau govt didn’t want to cancel military drill with China, reveal secret papers
Farmer protest | ‘Being stubborn not the solution’: MP CM Shivraj #HTLS2020
Farmer protest | ‘Being stubborn not the solution’: MP CM Shivraj #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveCovid-19 vaccineHuman Rights Day 2020Farmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In