PMRDA plans garbage processing plants at Hinjewadi, other areas

Pune metropolitan region development authority (PMRDA) is in talks with the Maharashtra industrial development corporation (MIDC) to establish four garbage processing plants in different areas under the PMRDA, including one at Hinjewadi, said Kiran Gitte, CEO, PMRDA.

According to Gitte, the proposed garbage processing plants will treat up to 50 tonnes of garbage. PMRDA has initiated talks with the state government and the MIDC for the land and have identified a plot under MIDC in Hinjewadi Phase III, near Megapolis Township.

Rohit Halbe, a resident of Hinjewadi, welcoming the decision, said, “A garbage processing plant is indeed the need of the hour and with the residential complexes coming up in the future, we will need more such processing plants.”

Nilesh Modhave of MIDC, head of engineering, “We had site visits with the chief engineer from PMRDA, but we have no official correspondence as such from the PMRDA. MIDC is planning a garbage disposal plant in phase III, but this will be for the industrial area and will cater up to 40 tonnes.”

PMDRA is also providing garbage bins and garbage collection vans in local villages as well and is in the process of looking for options for waste-to-energy projects which will help convert tonnes of garbage into energy. They are also working with the gram panchayat to manage waste, with capital investment and infrastructure along with garbage bins and vehicles.

