Police break into SPPU hostel room after inebriated students refuse to open door; 1 suspended

pune

Updated: Feb 24, 2020 16:19 IST

PUNE In high drama at the Savitribai Phule Pune University’s (SPP) boy’s hostel No 9, students were caught in an inebriated condition on Saturday night.

Taking serious cognisance of the incident, SPPU has suspended one of the students involved. The student has been identified as Anand Dhaygude, a PhD aspirant from the political science department. He was staying in hostel No. 9 in room No. 512.

The incident took place at around 11pm when some students of the hostel heard loud noises from one of the rooms.

They called up the security guards and complained about students creating ruckus inside the room. When the guards reached the spot and tried to call the students out of the room they did not respond and Pune police personnel stationed at the campus had to be called in.

The police broke open the glass window of the room and two students allegedly drunk, came out of the room and were taken away by the security.

Prafulla Pawar, registrar, SPPU, said, “On Saturday (February 22) SPPU security control room got a call at around 11 pm that some students were consuming alcohol inside a room in hostel No. 9. So security guards and police stationed on the campus, along with other staff of the hostel, rushed to the room and took the students in custody. “

“The process of his (Dhaygude’s) suspension is in process and we are taking an overall review of the hostel security,” said Pawar.

“Dhaygude’s hostel admission has been cancelled by the SPPU administration and a letter of suspension was given to him. He was told to immediately vacate the hostel room,” said officials of SPPU.

No police complaint was lodged in this case, as the action was taken according to the SPPU hostel rules and regulations, said officials.