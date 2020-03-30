Police observe strict vigilance at Khed Shivapur toll plaza as people still try to cross district boundaries

pune

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 19:58 IST

The Khed-Shivapur toll plaza, located on the Pune-Satara highway (NH4) 20 kilometers from Pune city, has police deployed around the clock. Since the lockdown began, a number of people have been trying to cross the toll plaza. As the district and state boundaries have been shut, those without adequate permissions or valid reasons, have been stopped.

Police officials from the Rajgad police station which comes under the Pune rural police department, have been guarding the check post. According to officials, there are 30 police personnel, three officials and a senior police inspector working in shifts at this check post. There is also a state health department medical team at the check post along with two ambulances in case of an emergency.

“Our policemen have been stationed here since the lockdown began and we are strictly monitoring vehicular movement. Those who do not have a valid reason and permissions are not allowed to cross the plaza. Only the essential commodities and medical emergency vehicles are allowed to cross it from both the sides. Daily several private vehicles come in with people travelling along with their families. They often give various personal reasons and start an argument with us. But we are following the orders, doing our duty and for safety reasons, none of them are sent ahead,” said Dattatrey Darade, senior police inspector incharge at Rajgad police station.

“Some policemen also come along with the families, but we strictly deny them permission to cross, as the rule is same for everyone. Also, we have made a quarantine facility ready at nearby Nasrapur village, if we find anyone who has ‘home quarantine’ mark trying to leave. Till now no one has been sent there, but the arrangements have been made,” added Darade.