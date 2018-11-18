Poonawalla clean city marathon to flag off today

Running enthusiasts from the city are all set to take part in the Poonawalla clean city marathon (PCCM) on Sunday. Milind Soman who is well known for his running spirit around the country, will flag off the Marathon.

The marathon will start from Shree Shiv Chhatrapati sports complex at 5:30 am. The runners will move towards Baner road and from there onwards will proceed through Parihar square followed by University circle and then will move towards Deccan gymkhana and Model colony and will conclude at the Balewadi stadium.

The aim of marathon is to create awareness about cleaner and greener city along with motivating the citizens to follow a healthier and a fitter lifestyle.

The event is accredited by Maharashtra athletics association and the route is certified by Association of international marathons and distance races. The timing certificate of this run will be valid to register for various runs across the country.

First Published: Nov 18, 2018 15:23 IST