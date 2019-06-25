Poor implementation by Pune Municipal Corporation of fairly good law, say activists

The basic policy of statewide plastic ban has got the thumbs up from all sections of the society, however, when it comes to the implementation of the same, the civic body has failed miserably, claims a noted citizen activist.

Maharashtra government introduced the plastic ban on March 18, 2018, the implementation of which began on June 23, 2018, with much planning and determination to fight the plastic pollution. However, it has failed to make any major change in the city.

Dnyaneshwar Molak, chief, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) solid waste department, said, “While we are taking regular actions against those who violate the regulations of plastic ban, it is true that only 20 per cent of the generation of plastic waste has reduced is the city.”

Major General SCN Jatar (retd), senior citizen activist said, “The statewide plastic ban was indeed a welcomed decision indeed. However, the government has failed to implement it. Only 20 per cent reduction in plastic waste proves that PMC has failed to take strict actions against the offenders.”

A year later, plastic is being used widely for all kinds of packaging as well as the thin plastic carry bags are visible in the market, said Jatar.

Responding to activist claims, Dnyaneshwar Molak, chief, solid waste management, PMC said, “It is not entirely true that PMC has not done anything to curb the use of plastic. We have initiated various drives and are taking regular actions. We will also take the necessary concrete steps in this regard soon.”

Assembly elections in sight, government unlikely to fine citizens for violating ban

Civic bodies across the state have been going easy on citizens caught violating the plastic ban which was implemented on June 23, 2018.

In the initial months of the ban, the ruling party in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had explicitly told the civic officials to not take any concrete actions on citizens, if they were found violating the norms and instead leave them with a mere warning.

However, the result of this modus operandi of the PMC is that the plastic waste has been reduced only by 20 per cent in the city. While citizens have had a sigh of relief in the entire process of implementation of the ban, plastic manufacturers and vendors who have been fined, have accused the PMC of implementing the ban selectively.

Pramod Shah, a senior member of the Maharashtra plastic manufacturers’ association (MPMA) said, “With the elections in sight, the government is unlikely to take any actions on citizens as they are in power owing to these votes. However, it wrong as rule should be same for everyone.”

One of the street side vendors at the boat club road who was fined by the PMC, requesting anonymity said, “Unlike the citizens, we were never given the time for understanding the basic intricacies of the plastic ban. While we were fined repeatedly, all the citizens were let out in free.”

Calling it the wrong approach of the government, Nikhil Rathi, secretary of the MPMA said, “The government must either lift the ban or take actions against those who violate the state wide plastic ban being enforced by the government.”

A senior official in the PMC requesting anonymity said, “We follow the instructions of the ruling party. It will be difficult to comment on their decision but at the same time it is true that political interference in implementing such policies leads the failure of the department in executing the decisions.”

First Published: Jun 25, 2019 16:31 IST