Porsche supercar set ablaze using combustible liquid in Khadki 

A Porsche along with an Alto was set ablaze by unidentified men in Khadki area of Pune on Tuesday midnight. The police have acquired closed circuit television (CCTV) footage of the incident and are on the lookout for the accused.

While the Porsche is registered in the name of Tahmida Toufik Lakhani, the K10 is owned by Hitesh Parkhe, 29, a resident of New Bazar area of Khadki and a jeweller by profession.Three men are seen throwing combustible liquid on the car before setting it ablaze in the CCTV footage.

"The Porsche belongs to Sufiyan Lakhani, a resident of Camp area and the registered owner's son. He is the complainant's friend and lends the car to him sometimes," said police sub inspector MA Kamble who is investigating the case. "We are investigating the case and are looking for the three men," he added.

The car was set ablaze in the parking space of a bungalow in a residential area along Elphinstone road in Khadki. The bungalow and the Alto K10 is owned by Parkhe, according to the complainant in the case.After burning the car, the three also entered the wooden passage of the bungalow and burnt documents related to Parkhe's business. A total loss of ₹78 lakh was caused in the incident.

A case under Section 435 of Indian Penal COde (IPC) was registered at the Khadki police station against the three.

The incident took place two weeks after an Audi Q5 was set ablaze in a parking area in Dhayari. A Honda City parked next to it was also burnt in that incident. A case in the matter was registered at the Sinhagad road police station and CCTV footage of that incident was recovered as well. However, the two arrested men, Shrikant Thopte, 25, and Vishnu More, 22, were granted bail within hours. The owner was left with a damaged car worth over ₹50 lakh.