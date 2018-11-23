Post spitting, Pune municipal corporation issues first fine for pet waste

A resident of Kothrud walking his pet dog on Thursday morning was fined Rs 500 by a Pune municipal corporation (PMC) sanitary inspector, because the pet eased itself on the road.

According to PMC officials, who requested anonymity, this was the first fine issued in the city as part of the Swacchha Bharat campaign, where a pet owner was penalised for littering.

The fine was issued by sanitary inspectors Kiran Gurav and Rahul Shelke near Swapna Mandir housing society, Pathwardhan Baug, Kothrud, to Shripad Koparkar. The action comes under section 376 of the Bombay Provisional Municipal Corporation Act, 1949.

Given this was the first such cleanliness drive being undertaken, local corporator Manjushree Khardekar was also present.

Sandeep Khardekar, Bharatiya Janta Party’s (BJP) city unit secretary, said that in localities such as Pathwardhan Baug, views are divided on the issue of animal refuse.

“Residents often complain about dog lovers. Every morning pet lovers bring their dogs outside their respective societies and ensure the dogs do not poop near their house premises, but in other localities. It is tough to even walk on the road and footpath due to dog poop,” said Khardekar

PMC sanitary inspector Gurav said that many senior citizens have also complained about dog poop in the area.

PMC’s solid waste department officials said they will conduct similar drives in other parts of the city.

The PMC has approved public health and sanitation by laws, under which, PMC now has strict measures in place to tackle pet waste and spitting on the road. The PMC has sent the policy to the state government for final approval.

Nov 23, 2018