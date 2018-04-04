Prasanna Desai’s Pune Smart City street project wins accolades at Design Excellence Awards

It was the design for the masses, done by lead architect and urban designer Prasanna Desai of Prasanna Desai Architects along with IBI, India and executed under the guidance of road department, PMC, that won the IIID Design Excellence National Award held at Sri Lanka on March 25, 2018.

“It was recognition for the work done for the city which we have been involved with for the last 15 years, for making walkability as the prime agenda for children and senior citizens, along with making Aundh healthy,” said Desai, who was adjudged winner in the affordable design for the masses category for his design for Pune Smart City street redesign project.

He was presented the award by Pratap Jadhav, president, Indian Institute of Interior Designers (IIID) at Hotel Kandalama in Sri Lanka.

Pune Smart City Development Corporation Limited, CEO Dr Rajendra Jagtap expressed gratitude towards PMC Road Department and architect Prasanna Desai for adding another feather to the cap of Pune City.

Dr Jagtap said, “The completed and renowned street project at Aundh have instilled in Punekars a hope that with replication of street re-design, more streets will become happy streets that are people-friendly and environmentally sustainable.”

“The smart street DP road, Aundh could be called as an ‘8 to 80 street’ as it caters to the needs of people from 8 years to 80 years of age,” added Desai.