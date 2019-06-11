Pre-monsoon showers expose chinks in Pune’s wet weather readiness

Pre-monsoon rains brought relief to residents on Sunday, but caused waterlogging on many key roads, sparking traffic snarls.

All roads going towards Hinjewadi were waterlogged as a result of which commuters took 20-30 minutes more time to reach Hinjewadi IT park on Sunday evening.

Shantanu Deshmukh, IT employee, in a tweet, said, “Why does it have to be so difficult for Hinjewadi MIDC to provide proper roads to people working here? First rain in Pune and commute time from Wakad to Phase 2 increased from 15 minutes to 50 minutes. Loss of so many productive hours.” (sic)

At Shivaji chowk, Hijnewadi traffic signals were not working at many squares.

Another IT employee Dattatray Deshmukh said, “As a result of heavy rainfall people preferred to travel by cars instead of twowheelers. Hence there was traffic at Shivaji chowk, Bhoomkar chowk and at Wakad in the morning (on Monday). Also, water logging at various points created more traffic snarls.” (sic)

At many places, like Wakad, the rain water seeped into sewage lines.

Meanwhile, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast cloudy skies with light rain for the next four days, with a minimum temperature of 22 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 36 degrees Celsius.

First Published: Jun 11, 2019 16:15 IST