Previous govt responsible for floods in Sangl, Kolhapur, says Patil

BJP state unit president Chandrakant Patil blamed the erstwhile Congress-NCP government for the floods in Sangli and Kolhapur. He alleged that they had increased the height of Almatti dam which along with other reasons proved to be the cause of the floods.

Patil, who is also Pune and Kolhapur’s guardian minister, was speaking to the media in Pune on Friday. He also denied allegations by Pune-based activist Sarang Yadwadkar and Vivek Velankar.

Patil said, “The Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are responsible for the floods in Kolhapur and Sangli. The flood line of the Panchganga river in Kolhapur was made by Cong-NCP and not by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.”

Yadwadkar and Velankar had recently held a press conference where they alleged that chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had changed the flood line in Kolhapur and allowed the constructions along the Panchganga riverbed. Despite the flood in 2005, Fadnavis gave instructions to the irrigation department to consider the 1989 flood line and allowed construction along the riverbed.

“Encroachment along the flood line is not the only reason for floods. Maximum rainfall in a shorter time period is also one of the causes,” added Patil.

Project review

Patil also visited Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) headquarters to review the party’s various ambitious projects.

Patil said, “I reviewed two HCMTR and 24x7 water supply projects. Considering the expansion of the city, there is a need to expand the water supply system and revise it.”

When quizzed about the allegation of corruption in river rejuvenation project which is going to be executed with the help of JICA (Japan International Co-operation), Patil said, “Yes, the tenders are being inflated in PMC. We will inquire about the corruption charges. We will not let projects with higher cost implemented here.”

Commissioner Saurabh Rao announced that the retendering process for JICA tender is likely to begin soon. He said, “JICA tender is high. But the bidder quotes as per market situation. However, we can cancel the process if the cost is high. We have sought the permission for retendering in the process.”

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 22:12 IST