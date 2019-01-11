Principal speak: We plan to launch vocational courses, says Sulbha Kalidas Deshmukh of Pune’s Vishwakarma Vidyalaya

Sulbha Kalidas Deshmukh has been the principal of Vishwakarma vidyalaya (morning section) junior and secondary college since 2009. She charts out her plans for the college development.

What steps are being taken to enhance student skills?

E-learning is being incorporated in teaching practices. We encourage the use of reference books. Extra lectures are conducted throughout the academic year and personal guidance is given to all the students as per their abilities. Our students have visited several places like ISRO for space study purpose.

Tell us about your college.

Vishwakarma Junior College started in the year 2009 with 75 students each in Science and Commerce streams. Today we have 413 students. We are a ISO: 9001-2015 certified college. We ensure that students are happy. We also focus on implementation of quality management system. We have highly qualified and experienced staff , well-equipped labs, library and excellent infrastructure. We have been producing excellent academic results through the consistent efforts taken by the staff members. We also encourage students to participate in various co-curricular activities.

What are your plans for the future?

We always work towards providing quality education to all our students. We also plan to launch vocational batches, JEE/NEET/ MHT-CET coaching in our college and organise educational visits for our students in the next academic year. We have recently started a foreign language ( German) coaching centre within the college.

What are you doing for the students in terms of up gradation?

Teachers regularly attend training sessions to keep themselves updated. We try to ease the students’ tensions regarding question paper patterns by regularly holding practice paper sessions with additional question banks created by teachers. We help the students achieve their best.

