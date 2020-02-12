Probe into low admissions to engineering diploma courses on to-do-list of Samant’s yet to be formed expert education committee

pune

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 20:08 IST

We will form a committee, including five education experts, who will work to resolve and highlight issues faced by institutions, such as low admissions for engineering diploma, as over 50-52 per cent of seats remain vacant, said Uday Samant, Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister, post a meeting with heads of various educational institutes on Friday at Deccan Rendezvous, Shivajinagar.

The issue of awarding autonomy to institutions, awaiting scholarship funds and pending salaries of teachers are some of the other issues, the committee will look into.

“We will work and try to understand as to why students are not turning up and how more students can be encouraged to enrol for the engineering diploma programme. We will appoint five experts who will be chosen by the educational institute heads and so, accordingly, the committee can resolve the issues being faced by education institutes on a regular basis,” added Samant.

The minister said that if needed, the government will amend the 2016 University Act based on the recommendations by the committee. He also assured educationists that such a meeting will be held regularly every three months and that every institute must submit a report on the sexual harassment and ragging tackling machinery in their colleges. He also said that the government will ensure that the rules drafted for making education institutes, alcohol and tobacco free, are implemented strictly.

PA Inamdar, chairman, Maharashtra Cosmopolitan Education Society (MCES), who was present for the meeting, said, “Samant seems to be energetic and also quick with decision making. Several issues were raised including those of scholarships payments being delayed. Autonomous process of colleges have been delayed and also salaries of teachers, who are approved by the government, have not received funds. I raised the issues faced by minority education institutes for which he has promised a separate meeting.”

Samant acknowledged Pawar

While addressing students at an event at College of Engineering, Pune (COEP), the Shiv Sena member of legislative assembly MLA from Ratnagiri, Uday Samant, said, “I’ll not hesitate to accept that it was Pawar Saheb, who got me into politics. I am not with him today, but I will not forget the past.”

Skywalk for COEP

After Samant addressed the students, the engineering students demanded for a skywalk from COEP hostel to COEP college and COEP ground. They said that the old Pune-Mumbai highway, which falls right in the middle of the college and the hostel buildings, is too risky to cross for the faculty and the students. To which Samant replied that the tenders for the same have already been floated and that he will talk to the civic commissioner to issue the work order and expedite the process of constructing a skywalk. With regards to the proposal put forward by COEP to make it a deemed university, Samant said that a committee has already been formed for the same and that whatever recommendations are out forward by the committee would be accepted and approved by Samant.