Prolonged winter, humid noons upset mango rhythm, production likely to be less than 70 % in Maharashtra

Adverse agro-climatic condition, prolonged winters and the increased difference between day and night temperature at the flowering stage has rendered a big blow to the mango output. Though the king of fruits has arrived in the market, the production of the fruit this year, is estimated to be less than 70 per cent in Maharashtra .

Experts said that severe cold and fog during the nights are responsible for damaging the mango flowering in the Konkan area. These unfavourable conditions may lead to a low yield and also affect the quality of the fruits.

Sharad Paranjape, president of Kelashi Mango Grower Association, Ratnagiri, said, “This year we have witnessed prolonged winters, hence, the flowering had been badly affected. However, the current crops are also being affected as the temperatures have crossed the 38 degrees Celsius mark. The powdery mildew disease on the flowers have also affected the flowering of the mango.”

Kelashi Mango Grower Association predicted that,this adverse climatic condition could impact on production of mangoes by 70 per cent. Last year the average annual production of the association was 720 tonnes. However, the association hopes that the production this year will reach 250-300 tonnes.

Nilesh Chavan, a farmer from Ratnagiri said, “The temperature required for the fruit was not steady. It kept fluctuating, resulting in the crop getting infested by pests.The temperature for the fruit to settle has to increase gradually but this time round it kept cooling down very often which created problems and the quality of fruit suffered.”

Cultivators at a loss

Due to these conditions the mangoes that have arrived in the market are of poor quality and are being sold at a lesser price, thus causing heavy losses to the cultivators.Currently mangoes are being sold at Rs 700-900 per dozen, compared to last year, where it was being sold at Rs 1,200-1,500 per dozen. Till date (March 26), the Kelashi Mango Grower Association have exported 110 boxes of mangoes as compared to last years 450 boxes. Konkan has 1.5 lakh hectare under mango cultivation and accounts for 25-30 per cent of the total mango production.

