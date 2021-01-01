Proposal for modern jails in Maharashtra tabled before CM: Anil Deshmukh

pune

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 13:54 IST

A proposal for new modern jails all over Maharashtra was tabled in front of the chief minister and deputy chief minister of the state three days ago, said Anil Deshmukh, minister of home affairs, Maharashtra. The proposal is for 7-8 new facilities including one in Pimpri-Chinchwad and one in Mumbai.

The minister was speaking in the context of the long-standing issue of overcrowding in jails in the state during his visit to Yerawada Central Jail on Friday to greet the inmates on the occasion of the new year.

“Like foreign countries, multi-storeyed jails, where undertrail prisoners can be housed, were proposed three days ago to the chief minister and deputy chief minister,” said Deshmukh.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Covid-19 cases decline by 82% from September to December

The current population in Maharashtra jails is 30,649 as on December 31, 2020. However, that is still 8,000 in excess of the capacity of the jails in the state, which are 47 in number.

In Yerawada, a temporary facility was set up at Babasaheb Ambedkar Research And Training Institute students’ hostels located around a kilometre from the central prison. However, when the pandemic comes to an end or when the school decides to reopen, the facility will have to be vacated. The temporary prison is housing 212 persons as on December 31, 2020.

“The officials of the jail have managed to keep the spread of the contagion under control even though the jails are housing about 8,000 above their capacity,” said Deshmukh.

The Yerawada central jail currently houses over 5,400 inmates, including women.